Three Questions With: Defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons

What it was like playing for Coach Snow at ASU and how did he influence you?

"The first thing I would say is it was challenging. He's always going to bring the best out of you as a player. That's what I've tried to put into my coaching style -- to push guys. A lot of times that may make the player uncomfortable, but in the end they appreciate it. We want to get the most out of their skill set. That's what I've taken from Coach Snow."

Toughest player you ever went up against?

"I would say the most feared receiver I ever went up against was Randy Moss. That guy could beat you on any given play. Even as a safety in the deep half I was always worried about him."

What do you want people to say about the Carolina secondary you're now overseeing?