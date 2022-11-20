Presented by

Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn active for Ravens game

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Darin Gantt
BALTIMORE — The Panthers have been scraping to keep a secondary together recently but will have a couple of welcome faces on the field today against the Ravens.

In addition to safety Jeremy Chinn being activated after missing the previous six weeks, the Panthers will have cornerback Jaycee Horn on the field after he was listed as questionable on this week's injury report.

Having them will be key today against the Ravens since they lost cornerback Donte Jackson for the year to a torn Achilles last week, and safety/nickel Myles Hartsfield is missing because of an ankle injury. The Panthers are also without safety Juston Burris (concussion), meaning there's a bit of an all-hands-on-deck quality to the secondary.

They elevated veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie to the game day roster to have some more experience but will likely need to use special teamers Sam Franklin Jr. and Sean Chandler at times today.

In addition to Hartsfield and Burris, the Panthers also deactivated quarterback PJ Walker, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, and tight end Giovanni Ricci.

Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback today for Walker (who suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Falcons, with Sam Darnold behind him.

The Panthers also called up defensive tackle Phil Hoskins from the practice squad to help provide depth today, and signed linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the 53-man roster to replace Arron Mosby.

Iyiegbuniwe, a key special teams player for Chris Tabor in the past (they were together in Chicago), will wear jersey number 52.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB PJ Walker

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

S Myles Hartsfield

TE Giovanni Ricci

OT Larnel Coleman

DT Matt Ioannidis

RAVENS INACTIVES

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

RB Gus Edwards

ILB Josh Bynes

OG Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB David Ojabo

