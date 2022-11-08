Jeremy Chinn designated to return from injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a welcome addition on the practice field Tuesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was back in uniform and among his teammates.

Chinn was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening the 21-day window for him to practice.

That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be activated for this week's game against the Falcons, but it does keep the possibility open.

Chinn was placed on IR on Oct. 5 after suffering a hamstring injury against the Cardinals in Week 4.

The 24-year-old safety has been one of the bright spots of a young defense in his short time here. He led all rookies in tackles in 2020 and is one of three players in Panthers franchise history with at least 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons (along with Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason).