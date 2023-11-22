Jeremy Chinn designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have had more than their share of injury problems this year, but there was a glimpse of good news Wednesday.
The team designated Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve, opening the window for him to practice for the next 21 days.
He can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point in that timeframe.
Chinn was placed on IR on Oct. 24. In the first six games. He's playing a hybrid nickel role this year, and has a sack, a quarterback hit, and a pass defensed this year.
Chinn will be the fifth player designated to return from IR this season. Teams get a maximum of eight per season.
The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation partnered with the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation for the Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash. The event hosted 1,300 children from the Second Harvest Food Bank Kids' Café program for a special Thanksgiving dinner experience at Top Golf. Panthers players and 80 volunteers helped serve and entertain the kids during a special evening of fun and togetherness.