Jordan and Jake Recap: A new GM

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the duo break down the news of Scott Fitterer agreeing to terms as Carolina's new general manager.
Podcast highlights include:
3:41 - Reaction to Scott Fitterer being named GM
9:56 - Jordan and Jake review the rules for liking a text message
13:08 - The guys recap Super Wild Card weekend and go over Jake's game picks
14:35 - Jake makes new picks and analyzes the Divisional playoff matchups
21:48 - Urban Meyer takes the job in Jacksonville
