Jordan and Jake Recap: Shock the World

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the two Panthers' legends get into the Christmas spirit and talk about the Panthers-Packers matchup.

Podcast highlights include:

0:41 - Jordan says it is starting to feel like Christmas...Jake says he feels old.

3:02 - Jordan and Jake discuss their other jobs.

6:55 - Jake describes what he saw pre-snap on the third-down audible call against the Broncos.

8:31 - The Panthers' future QB situation.

10:48 - Jordan wonders when it will be appropriate to take a big family vacation again.

14:39 - Panthers-Packers preview.

16:16 - Is Aaron Rodgers having an MVP-worthy year?