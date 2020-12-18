Jordan and Jake Recap: Shock the World

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the two Panthers' legends get into the Christmas spirit and talk about the Panthers-Packers matchup.
Podcast highlights include:
0:41 - Jordan says it is starting to feel like Christmas...Jake says he feels old.
3:02 - Jordan and Jake discuss their other jobs.
6:55 - Jake describes what he saw pre-snap on the third-down audible call against the Broncos.
8:31 - The Panthers' future QB situation.
10:48 - Jordan wonders when it will be appropriate to take a big family vacation again.
14:39 - Panthers-Packers preview.
16:16 - Is Aaron Rodgers having an MVP-worthy year?
19:28 - How can the Panthers pull off the upset on the road against Green Bay?
For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Jordan and Jake, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."