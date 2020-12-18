Jordan and Jake Recap: Shock the World

Dec 18, 2020 at 04:22 PM

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the two Panthers' legends get into the Christmas spirit and talk about the Panthers-Packers matchup.

Podcast highlights include:

0:41 - Jordan says it is starting to feel like Christmas...Jake says he feels old.

3:02 - Jordan and Jake discuss their other jobs.

6:55 - Jake describes what he saw pre-snap on the third-down audible call against the Broncos.

8:31 - The Panthers' future QB situation.

10:48 - Jordan wonders when it will be appropriate to take a big family vacation again.

14:39 - Panthers-Packers preview.

16:16 - Is Aaron Rodgers having an MVP-worthy year?

19:28 - How can the Panthers pull off the upset on the road against Green Bay?

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Jordan and Jake, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

Related Content

news

Five things to watch against the Jaguars: A milestone within reach

The Panthers have a chance to shake up the AFC playoff picture, pick up a 1,000-yard season for Chuba Hubbard, and more to watch on Sunday. 
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hill out, four questionable for Jaguars 

The Panthers escaped the week relatively healthy, but one player will be out for Sunday vs. Jaguars
news

Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
news

In Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young has a blueprint for navigating his rookie season

Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence's rookie season's have followed remarkably similar paths. So what can Young learn from Lawrence?
news

Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

With questions looming around coaches and big name free agents, the Panthers leader submits a request; change nothing. Plus other notes from the week. 
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a big contingent return, at least to a limited role, on Thursday
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Jacksonville

The Panthers game against the Jaguars will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
Advertising