Jordan Matthews staying ready if they need him at tight end

At Vanderbilt, he set Southeastern Conference career records for receptions (262) and yards (3,759) - both have since been broken by current Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith at Alabama. Matthews has had 274 catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in his NFL career, including a breakout season of 85 catches for 997 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015 for the Eagles.

"I'm prepared every week," Matthews said. "I want to thank the organization for bringing me in, and they know I can play football. "(But) this has been a numbers game from the very beginning. Unfortunately, this team has struggled with injuries. That's the fact of what it's been. I know if I have the opportunity to be up that they know what I can do — on special teams and as a tight end."

Matthews is impressed by the attitude he's seen from his teammates, even as they are struggling this season with a current 1-12 record.