Keith Taylor's on the spot, and they have his back

Taylor rebounded and played better last week in the win over the Lions, and has made enough plays in his time here to have earned some measure of trust. There was a key third-down stop on Mike Evans earlier this year against the Bucs. Jackson pointed to a third-down stop on Kyle Pitts against the Falcons. There are plays to point to, and he made sure to point that out to Taylor when they talked.

"It's easy to criticize. They criticize All-Pro corners who make bad plays or who get passes caught on them," Jackson said. "I wanted to make sure he understood that. We play a position that people base on if the receiver caught it or not. Nobody's looking at the film to see who's good. When it comes to corners, people just give opinions on the same ones. They're not really sure or trying to evaluate young guys and up-and-coming guys.

"My whole thing is, is just making sure anyone who's around me, younger or older, just has confidence and knows that if nobody has his back, I do. That's what I'm all about for real, just being there for my teammates, whether I'm playing or not."

Of course, since they don't have many options now, they're circling around Taylor because they know they need him Sunday against Tom Brady with their playoff lives on the line.

Taylor laughed and admitted he was taken aback last year when he walked out for pre-game warmups and saw the legendary quarterback for the first time. The fact Brady's been so good for so long (Taylor was 3 years old during Brady's rookie year) made it kind of natural to be at least a little awestruck.

"I stepped out there, I was like dang, that's Tom Brady. Antonio Brown was there too; it's like these are some dudes right here," Taylor said with a laugh. "This year, it's different. It's more that I still respect him, but I've got to respect myself too."

That's the lesson Jackson tried to get through to Taylor, after a rough day at the office against Pittsburgh.

There will be another game, and the team will need you. So don't sulk, and make sure you're ready for the next one.

"It's tough, but at the end of the day, you've got to have confidence in yourself," Taylor said. "Your coach can say all those things, coach Wilks can say he's got all the confidence in the world in you, but if you don't have confidence in yourself first and foremost, I don't think anyone can really have that type of energy on the field.