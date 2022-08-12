"Kicks for Kids" program starts 2022 with $7,500 donation

CHARLOTTE – Sailing a football through the uprights has an extra layer of importance for the Panthers.

At this year's Fan Fest, the Panthers kickstarted this season's iteration of the "Kicks for Kids" program, which will raise money for Levine Children's Hospital throughout the 2022 football season along with an exclusive partnership with Morris-Jenkins.

Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital received $7,500 on Thursday after a field goal competition on the field before the Panthers held practice in front of fans at Bank of America Stadium.

"Atrium Health has had a long running partnership and history with the Carolina Panthers, and we are extremely grateful for that," said Kellie McGregor, assistant vice president, development for Atrium Health Levine Children's. "Everything that the Panthers have done for us, I think it's truly indicative of the community spirit."

Prior to Fan Fest, a sweepstakes was held, and one lucky Panthers fan won the chance to kick a field goal on the field at Bank of America Stadium during Fan Fest. The winner, Ashlee Floyd, also took home a $500 gift card.

The Panthers donated $1 to Levine Children's Hospital for every entry into the sweepstakes, which amounted to $5,000 in donations.

During Fan Fest, the field goal competition raised the stakes. For every made field goal, Levine Children's Hospital made an additional $2,500.

Panthers mascot Sir Purr kicked off the field goal competition, followed by sweepstakes winner Floyd and Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez. Gonzalez made his attempt from 30 yards out to bring the total donations to $7,500.

Fundraising for "Kicks for Kids" won't stop at Fan Fest. Levine Children's Hospital will receive a $1,000 donation every time the Panthers make a field goal through the entirety of the 2022 football season.