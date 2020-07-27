Panthers claim Kyahva Tezino off waivers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have claimed ﻿Kyahva Tezino﻿ off waivers from the Patriots, who cut the linebacker on Sunday.

Tezino signed with New England in April as an undrafted rookie. He played collegiately at San Diego State, where he earned back-to-back first-team All-Mountain West distinction in 2018 and 2019.

Tezino played 48 games at SDSU, starting 31, recording 290 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. Listed at 6-feet and 235 pounds, Tezino's 140 assisted tackles ranked 8th in program history, and his 290 tackles are No. 11.