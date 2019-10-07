Kyle Allen humbly made history with his fourth consecutive win as a starter

Allen has fumbled six times this season and lost four. He's trying to keep those numbers right where they are going forward.

It's worth noting that he is doing a terrific job protecting the ball through the air. Allen became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to go 4-0 without an interception in his first four career starts.

But obviously Allen wants to make plays in addition to avoiding mistakes.

He was phenomenal in his first start of the season at Arizona, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He put in another solid performance at Houston, throwing for 232 yards and completing 70.6 percent of his passes.

The Jaguars limited Allen to 181 yards and a 56.7 completion percentage.

"I think there was a couple I wanted back today," Allen said, "but overall, I think we made plays when we needed to.

"For me, it's just been about continuing to fight no matter what happens. Last week with the fumbles, continue to fight. This week, they kept scoring after we scored. Just continue to fight, it's a long game. A lot of stuff can happen."