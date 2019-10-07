Kyle Allen humbly made history with his fourth consecutive win as a starter

CHARLOTTE – All Kyle Allen does is win.
With Sunday's 34-27 victory over the Jaguars, he became the first undrafted quarterback since Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in 1999 to win his first four career starts.
Here's how Allen responded when that was brought to his attention.
"It helps when you rush for 285 yards, I'll say that," Allen said. "I don't know, I mean, it's cool."
One of Allen's great qualities is his humility.
He was quick to applaud the efforts of running backs Christian McCaffrey and Reggie Bonnafon and the play of the offensive line in what was a dominant performance on the ground.
"We ran on the back of our rushing game today, and some days it's going to be like that," Allen said. "We just ran our hot hand, and you could see we were blocking extremely well."
There was some more humility from Allen later in his postgame press conference when asked about yet another strip-sack on the first drive of the game.
"It's almost tradition at this point," Allen joked. "I'm continuing to work on it. Obviously, it's not acceptable. I'm glad (I) fell on it that time."
Allen has fumbled six times this season and lost four. He's trying to keep those numbers right where they are going forward.
It's worth noting that he is doing a terrific job protecting the ball through the air. Allen became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to go 4-0 without an interception in his first four career starts.
But obviously Allen wants to make plays in addition to avoiding mistakes.
He was phenomenal in his first start of the season at Arizona, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He put in another solid performance at Houston, throwing for 232 yards and completing 70.6 percent of his passes.
The Jaguars limited Allen to 181 yards and a 56.7 completion percentage.
"I think there was a couple I wanted back today," Allen said, "but overall, I think we made plays when we needed to.
"For me, it's just been about continuing to fight no matter what happens. Last week with the fumbles, continue to fight. This week, they kept scoring after we scored. Just continue to fight, it's a long game. A lot of stuff can happen."
Allen did have an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first half against Jacksonville, due in large part to McCaffrey being unstoppable in one-on-one situations.
"They blitzed off the left side, and they left Myles Jack one-on-one with Christian," Allen said. "It's a tough matchup for anybody, not only Myles Jack, even if there was a safety in there. So, we got what we wanted."
And in the end, Allen got what he wanted out of Week 5 despite not playing his best football – another win.
"Winning is fun," Allen said. "I'm happy for this team. To bounce back from a rough start, and now we're 3-2. A long way to go obviously, but I'm happy with the way we fought.
"I think you can see that with us on the field, we're never out of the game. We're going to keep fighting no matter what, and we are going to win games in different ways because we can."