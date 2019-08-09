Kyle Allen, Will Grier have "efficient" nights in preseason opener 

Grier, who took over early in the second quarter, led five drives that totaled 10 points. After rookie running back Elijah Holyfield fumbled on the second play of Grier's first drive, the Bears got another takeaway when safety Deon Bush tricked the rookie quarterback.

"That guy just jumped the dig route the tight end was running," Grier explained. "I thought (tight end Jason Vander Laan) was going to be able to run underneath him because I thought he was playing Cover-2. But he was down and just jumped it and I didn't see it. I've got to be better."

Grier was better in the second half.

After seventh-round wideout Terry Godwin returned a punt 57 yards to the Bears' 28, Grier hit wide receiver DeAndrew White for a 15-yard gain before swinging a 7-yard touchdown to rookie running back Elijah Holyfield. A drive later, Grier went 4-for-6 for 34 yards while adding a 20-yard scramble to set up kicker Joey Slye for a 29-yard field goal.

"I wasn't jittery or anything like that. I think it's just a matter of settling in," Grier said. "Knowing the offense and practicing is one thing and getting out here and getting game reps is different (with) just how everything works and how the offense is called in a game. So those were great reps, a great learning experience and something to build on.