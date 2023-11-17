Legend of the Game: Stephen Davis

Q: You were here recently for Muhsin Muhammad's and Julius Peppers' induction into the Hall of Honor. What does it mean to be here and maintain that kind of connection with your former teammates?

Davis: "I mean, being able to play in a Super Bowl with those guys, it was amazing to be here to see them get that kind of honor. Being able to come back and the stories we share, we're always going to have that bond, and nobody can ever take that away from us."

Q: This week is the Keep Pounding game, and as a member of that 2003 team, you were there for the legendary Sam Mills speech that became the team's mantra. What do you remember about that?

Davis: "I'm getting chills on my body right now just thinking about it. Sam was a guy who didn't speak much, but when he did, everybody listened. And for us to know that he was sick and what he was going through, and for him to share that message right before the Cowboys playoff game, was something you never forget.

"We played with our hearts more than our abilities that day, and it means a lot that 20 years later, Keep Pounding is still there."

Q: So what's Stephen Davis doing these days?

Davis: Mostly just raising grandkids and enjoying life. I still own a trucking company, and we do some work renovating houses, but mostly just running around with these three grandbabies. That keeps me busy.