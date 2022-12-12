Live Updates: Panthers at Seahawks in Week 14

Dec 11, 2022 at 07:28 PM

Jaycee Horn made plays, from beginning to end

From slowing down one of the league's top WRs in DK Metcalf to making the final play in a sudden special teams role, Horn was everywhere in the win at Seattle.

Run-first "DNA" makes a statement in Seattle

Carolina's running backs and offensive line made their presence felt at the line of scrimmage, paving the way for their first road win of the year.

Panthers talked "playoff mentality," now they believe it

After an emotional win at Seattle, the Panthers can now see evidence of the potential interim coach Steve Wilks has insisted they had.

Postgame Transcripts: Week 14 at Seattle

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers control the ball in win at Seattle

Carolina's time of possession was its highest in a four-quarter game since 2006.

Rapid Reactions: Panthers earn first road win of season, 30-24 in Seattle

Carolina's first win streak of the season puts them one game out of first place in the NFC South.

Inactives: Xavier Woods won't play against the Seahawks

The veteran safety won't be available in Seattle, as the Panthers try to get their first road win of the season.

Today's the day JJ Jansen breaks the record

The venerable long snapper will take sole ownership of the Panthers' all-time games played record on Sunday, when he plays in his 222nd career game.

Panthers activate Henry Anderson for Seahawks game

The veteran defensive end returned to practice this week, and adds an experienced run-defender to the mix for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Five things to watch at Seattle: Back after the bye week

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to face the Seahawks in Week 14.

What the Seahawks are saying about the Panthers

See what Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and others said this week about Carolina.

