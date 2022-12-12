Live Updates: Panthers at Seahawks in Week 14

Leaving here with something 😏 pic.twitter.com/DK04DGVbzj— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 12, 2022
Hands team makes the play.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 12, 2022
Jaycee Horn recovers.
Take a knee for 15 seconds and it's over.
Eddy Piñeiro caps a nine-play drive with a field goal, and the Panthers are up 30-17 with 1:56 left.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 12, 2022
Looks to me like D'Onta Foreman is just fine. He just took the ball 11 yards on first down— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 12, 2022
Jaycee Horn with what looked like a pick.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 12, 2022
Or not. He was out of bounds. Still a three-and-out stop and the Seahawks are punting.
Injury update: Brandon Smith (ankle) return is questionable— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 12, 2022
Raheem Blackshear touchdown run.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 12, 2022
That was an #oldmanfootball drive.
Panthers up 27-17 with 6:57 left.
Now they're running it. Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear popping some big ones on this drive.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Walks off with a little bit of support https://t.co/r8kw2svUel— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Panthers up 20-17 over the Seahawks with only the fourth quarter to go in Seattle. I also think the sun is out based on a shadow I'm seeing at the stadium— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Long drive comes up with nothing, as Sam Darnold's fourth-down pass incomplete.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Couple of those looked like he could have run it in.
Fourth-and-1 on the 5... Foreman converts. Panthers get a whole new set of downs to go 3 yards and score— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
The mobile Sam Darnold.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Yep! Seattle charged its first timeout of the second half after a failed challenge https://t.co/V4Ej3xoGJV— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Dueling three-and-outs.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Jeremy Chinn breaks up a third-down pass attempt.
The Seahawks are good at throwing it, to the point that you're almost surprised when they don't connect.
The Panthers could've really used ~something~ there, but the Seahawks' secondary is solid and Carolina's punting again, up by only 3— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Seahawks drive to open the second half, but the Panthers hold them to a field goal, still lead 20-17.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
The offense needs another one of those long drives, and this would be a good time for it.
At the half, it's Panthers 20-14.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Sam 9-12 84 yds 1-0 (121.5 passer rating.
Geno 10-17, 119 yds 2-2 (79.9).
Geno to Metcalf for the touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Panthers lead 20-14.
Hold onto your butts, this is a shootout.
Luvu has 33 tackles and 4.0 sacks in the last 3.5 games— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) December 11, 2022
Panthers first sack of the day, credited to Frankie Luvu. His fifth of the year— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Eddy's just chilling on the bench, seems OK.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
You just don't want your kicker tackling people.
Seahawks with a big kickoff return, and Eddy Piñeiro is slow to get up after a tackle.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
That's not a sentence you imagined.
Eddy Piñeiro makes from 32 yards after the Panthers fail to punch it in the end zone after the INT. Carolina got as close as the 11-yard line before a false start penalty and sack pushed them back— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
CAR 20, SEA 7 | 2:09 2Q
I do believe that unnecessary roughness call riled up the 12th man, but the Panthers don't really seem to care. Continuing to just gash Seattle on the ground— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Another pick.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
CJ Henderson this time.
Not an ideal response to the Seahawks first TD drive, as Sam Darnold takes a 10-yard sack on third down, and the Panthers punt away— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Dang, that Lockett TD catch was so crazy I literally didn't think it was legit until I saw the replay— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
CAR 17, SEA 7 | 9:26 2Q
The crowd here at Lumen Field just woke up for the first time in a while with Geno Smith's second completion, a 38-yarder to Marquise Goodwin— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Jaycee Horn got up a little slowly after the last play.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Also, his jersey is riding up and it looks like he's wearing 0.
Chuba gives a helluva effort on that goal-line TD, and the Panthers are already up by three scores in Seattle— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
CAR 17, SEA 0 | 12:35 2Q
Chuba Hubbard touchdown run, and the Panthers are up 17-0.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Twelve plays, 74 yards, 6:52.
My god, this is #oldmanfootball at its purest.
At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers lead 10-0, have outgained the Seahawks 125-7, have held the ball for 12:27, and they're driving (at the Seahawks 15).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Of course.
Carolina with 125 yards in the first quarter ... most 1st quarter yards since Week 2 of 2021— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) December 11, 2022
Foreman is huge for Carolina's run game, don't get me wrong, but Chuba and Blackshear are also flashing today vs Seattle— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Geno Smith dreadfully cold to start, and the Seahawks barely had any RBs left to play before the game began.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Opportunities across the field for the Panthers, and they've largely capitalized early
Third INT of the year for Jaycee Horn, followed by Shi Smith's first career TD— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) December 11, 2022
Gamecock-Panthers in Seattle!— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
- Jaycee Horn returns a Geno Smith pick for 31 yards
- Shi Smith immediately catches a 13-yard touchdown
OK, so far today we've seen a franchise record, a near pick-six, and a Sam Darnold touchdown pass for a 10-0 lead.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Oh.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Sam Darnold to Shi Smith for the touchdown.
Jaycee Horn sends a message, picks off Geno Smith on Smith's first pass attempt— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Oh boy......
JJ Jansen on the field, and it's official now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
His 222nd career appearance, more than any other player in Panthers history.
(Also, Eddy Piñeiro good from 47, and the Panthers are up 3-0.)
Tariq Woolen is dangerous..... Sam Darnold likely took notice there— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Three third down conversions already, but also two false starts.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
Carolina starts the day 2-for-2 on third down, that feels notable— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Third and 10, hand it to Chuba Hubbard, convert.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 11, 2022
I sense a preference.
Austin Corbett's called for a false start before the Panthers first play from scrimmage— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Panthers call heads, it's tails. Seahawks defer, so it's time to catch Sam Darnold's second start of the year— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
White jerseys, black britches today, as modeled by record-setter JJ Jansen.

He'll appear in his 222nd game today, more than any player in Panthers history.
He’ll appear in his 222nd game today, more than any player in Panthers history. pic.twitter.com/RQ94EkImHn
Xavier Woods won't play against the Seahawkshttps://t.co/RgOAPBQ9Fi— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 11, 2022
DJ Moore, no sleeves in 40 degrees pic.twitter.com/XHBxQOTeQE— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
It’s a little drizzly with hours to kickoff, but not as cold as Baltimore was. Good thing I wore my rain shoes! It is Seattle after all! pic.twitter.com/IOHyoCjKKn— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 11, 2022
Rain has stopped. Very little wind. So it’s actually a lovely fall day for it. pic.twitter.com/dvWURCmEFu— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 11, 2022
Today, JJ Jansen will stand alone atop the Panthers' all-time games played list when he steps on the field for the 222nd time.

Here's more on how Jansen got to this point, and how much coffee he actually drinks in a day.
Here's more on how Jansen got to this point, and how much coffee he actually drinks in a day. https://t.co/FOAojNawG0
