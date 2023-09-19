Live Updates: Panthers vs Saints

Notebook: Frank Reich defends offensive decision-making
After a second straight sluggish day for the offense, Reich said he's not giving up play-calling duties. Plus notes on lineup changes, and more from Monday night.
Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at home to New Orleans
Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' home opener against the Saints.
Bryce Young "intentional" about learning from early mistakes
The Panthers' rookie quarterback said he hones in on everything he can do to lift the offense up after losses.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson to miss "extended time"
The first-quarter ankle injury to the team captain comes a week after cornerback Jaycee Horn went on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.
Rapid Reactions: Defense solid, offense uneven in loss to Saints
The Panthers fell 20-17 to drop to 0-2 on the season on a night when the offense couldn't sustain drives or get into the end zone until the final two minutes.
Inactives: Raheem Blackshear heads the list for Saints game
With DJ Chark healthy and back on the field this week, they're making some adjustments on returns.
McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers Spirit Rocks! contest
The winning rock earned the school a $2,500 grant from Carolina Panthers Charities to support their arts program.
Five things to watch vs. New Orleans: Catching up with the corners
Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Rookie Chandler Zavala settles in at guard, just as the offensive line needs him
The Panthers are without the two guards that anchored their offensive line last year, but rookie Chandler Zavala has stepped up to the challenge.
Duke's Mayonnaise becomes official mayo partner of the Carolina Panthers
Duke's is launching its very own "Duke's Sauce Shack" featuring BBQ dishes paired with their Southern Sauces and sides.