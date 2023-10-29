Live Updates: Panthers vs. Texans

Rapid Reactions: Panthers get first win of the season, 15-13
The Panthers beat the Texans on a last-second field goal by Eddy Piñeiro, giving them a long-awaited victory.
Inactives: Panthers get some injured players back on the field
All five players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report are active today, including outside linebacker Brian Burns.
Muhsin Muhammad, Julius Peppers prepare for Hall of Honor ceremony
The Panthers legends got their new blue blazers Saturday night, in advance of today's halftime ceremony in which their names will be revealed on the Bank of America stadium walls.
Five things to watch vs. Houston: Offensive reset
Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Texans in Week 8.
Frank Reich comments on long list of injured defensive players
The Panthers' head coach had a lot to mention before the Houston game, including status updates on Brian Burns and more.
Ticketmaster Partners with Panthers to Support Memorable Special Olympics Unified Flag Football Game
Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable, Austin Corbett cleared
The right guard has no injury status for Sunday's game, but Burns was absent from practice Friday with an elbow injury.
For current Panthers, Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers' legacies loom large
While the younger ones are still learning about the exploits of the newest members of the Hall of Honor, there are some guys in the locker room with clear memories of both of them.
Notebook: Thomas Brown focused on winning his first game as play-caller
The Panthers' offensive coordinator previewed his first game as the play-caller. Plus more from Ejiro Evero and Chris Tabor.
Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Texans
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers host Houston this Sunday.