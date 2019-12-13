Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner: Just normal guys who like playing football

Kuechly and Wagner got to know each other ahead of the 2012 NFL Draft when they trained together in Florida.

"We had the same mindset," Kuechly recalled.

Kuechly was on his way to becoming a household name at Boston College, earning first-team All-America honors three times and piling up the individual accolades (he won the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, LOTT Impact Trophy and the Bronco Nagurski Trophy).

Wagner went to the only school that offered him – Utah State. He was a force for the Aggies and was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Kuechly cemented his first-round status with a stellar performance at the Scouting Combine, but Wagner wasn't able to put his training to use on that stage. He was unable to attend after coming down with pneumonia.

"The thing that hurt him coming out was he was sick and he couldn't go to the combine," Kuechly said. "He would have killed the combine. He would have interviewed great and he's super athletic. He would have done everything really well.