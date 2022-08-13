Matt Corral's debut was a memorable one, if not perfect

"He's a fighter," Kirkwood said. "And not just him, everyone on the team, that's just what we breed. We're a competitive team.

"You see guys like Matt; his helmet gets ripped off, he didn't just stop on that play. He kept going. That's a lot to see for him and his future, and a lot for this team."

Still, Corral was not thrilled with his play. He was out there with an odd lot of receivers at the end of the depth chart, and the kind of line that you get in the fourth quarter of a preseason game, but he wasn't in the mood for any excuses. He saw it as his fault alone that it wasn't smoother.

"We just have to have better communication," he said. "We always say we want complete, clear, concise communication. And we were all over the place out there, and that's on me. I've got to get everybody on the same page.

"Having a clear communication, make sure everybody knows the right spots. It doesn't matter who's out there, it's my job to get everybody on the same page and execute. . . . I knew things were going to happen fast, and I"ve just got to trust myself, and trust what I see."

So being able to flush a few bad looks and keep the team moving was a priority.

"Regardless of what happened before that, what matters is what's about to happen," Corral said. "Get everybody calmed down and on the same page, and take a deep breath. And go out and get to the 37-yard line or more, and win the game.

"I came up to Zane, and I promised him he was going to get a shot. I just had to get everybody on the same page, and make sure the goal was to score, to get inside the 37-yard line."

He did that. It just wasn't pretty.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said it was complicated by the fact Washington started blitzing more, sending everyone at the rookie and making him make hot reads. If the goal was to unsettle him, it appeared to work in a few instances.

And yet.

"He moved us down and got us in field goal range, by whatever means it took," Rhule said. "He got hit in the face, got 15, but he got us down there. We'll build off it, and I'm sure the game will slow down. . . .

"The more reps they get, the better they're going to play. Everybody knows the situation they're in. Part of this league is, whatever you're given, you have to go produce when it comes."