Matt Corral suffers "significant" injury

Rhule said it was touching for him to see veteran players JJ Jansen and Johnny Hekker give up their first-class seats on the team plane for Corral and running back Spencer Brown (who suffered an ankle injury and is week-to-week), indicative of the way the team will support Corral.

The injury also complicates a lot of roster decisions in the coming weeks for the Panthers.

The plan throughout has been to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but that may not necessarily be the case now. They have traditionally kept just two quarterbacks.

This year, as many as eight players can be activated from injured reserve after four games.

But to return this year, they have to be on the 53-man roster at final cuts, so depending on the time frame for his recovery, it could require some difficult decisions.