Matt Rhule making no complaints at start of unusual training camp

While health and safety are paramount, legitimate concerns about the virus remain. The Panthers have already had one player opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns in linebacker Jordan Mack.

"The thing that I've said to everybody is, obviously, it affects us all differently. So if you have any concerns, questions, any issues — just always reach out to talk about those things," Rhule said. "At the end of the day, everyone's got to make the right decision for them. So I don't fault anyone for the decisions they make, especially when it comes to the safety and security of their family."

With rookies, quarterbacks, and returning injured players now on the field for conditioning and walk-throughs, coaches are wearing masks or face shields. Those trying out the latter are doing it so players can get to know their faces and better see their expressions.

The staff has a difficult task of evaluating players before the Aug. 16 roster reduction to 80 players. Some teams have already trimmed to that number, but the Panthers will use a split-squad — at least for now.

"It just didn't seem right or prudent for us to just make cuts without ever having seen some of these guys work," Rhule said. "The rules state that we can go down to 80 at any time. I think in a year like this, as many people as possible who know your system who've been around you — even if they get called up in November — you're going to be happy about it."

With little practice time and no preseason games, Carolina's undrafted rookies could have a tough time making enough of an impression to make the opening roster. But unlike other coaching staffs who have longstanding ties to players, everyone has a blank slate right now.

"At least for us, we don't know anyone," Rhule said. "There's also an expanded practice squad. It went from 10 to 12, and now it's at 16. You have a chance to be on an NFL roster that maybe you wouldn't have had last year."

That's part of Rhule's general coaching philosophy, anyway. As a coach who thrived at Temple and Baylor without many five-star recruits, he wants an environment where players can develop from the practice squad to a consistent starter.