Matt Rhule acknowledges need to improve, but likes how Teddy Bridgewater has handled things

All those things can be true, but human beings are still on the other side of the cold calculations of salary caps and rosters.

Asked about Bridgewater's social media habits, Rhule cracked: "He didn't unfollow me."

"I have talked to Teddy," Rhule said. "A, he's someone I like talking to and B, he's a true professional. I've talked to him in terms of life type stuff and he's been really good. . . .

"It's just honesty. Teddy's a professional football player. He knows the business, just like all of our guys. Everyone understands the business aspects of it. I want to coach. I don't want to be involved too much in the business aspect of it. But Teddy's a true professional. There's not one part of me that feels like I have to talk to him about stuff like that."

Rhule mentioned Bridgewater winning the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award as evidence of the respect he has in the league, and also his resilience after coming back from his horrible knee injury in 2016.

"No matter what we throw at Teddy, there's not a better guy on this team than Teddy Bridgewater," Rhule said. "I have no concerns about anything character-wise with him at all. Not one bit, with anything that happens.

"He's a guy who wants to play his best football next year and is training to do so, and I think no matter what, . . . There's not a better person to have in the locker room, a better person to have on the team. I think most of the guys will say that. There's no concern there. No matter what's thrown at Teddy Bridgewater, he's going to take it on just like he took on his knee injury. He's a quality, quality, quality person."

(That's three qualities, if you're keeping score.)

Of course, none of that means any job on the roster is totally secure. The Panthers draft eighth overall, the range in which you're obliged to scout all the top college quarterbacks even if you don't end up taking one.