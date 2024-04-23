Minicamp notebook: The first day of (QB) school sees near perfect attendance, and attention on details

One voice leads practice

Since arriving in Charlotte, Canales has preached the importance of everyone speaking the same language. It starts with the coaches themselves, making sure everyone is on board with whatever language is going to be presented to the players, and not allowing any references to vernacular from former teams.

Now that players are on the field with coaches, the staff is purposely starting with the most basic of ideas on offense (the defensive staff stayed the same and therefore carried over their playbook) as a way to be a Rosetta Stone for each unit.

"We always start with the basics," Canales began. "Here's my stance, here's the footwork inventory. So, these are how we talk about the language. We have five types of reads. Here are those reads. So, it's really just about the basics, you know, just giving them the language.

"Because what we can't have is double coaching, you know, because then it's just, we're stealing bandwidth from our players, if we're double coaching. We all got to be saying the same thing and then you're just reinforcing instead of like stealing attention away. So, that's been a really critical part, especially for me, especially with Bryce, especially on the offensive side as we're starting something new, that we work through it."

Young spent his rookie season with multiple play callers and head coaches. Outside noise amplified the cacophony, creating an echo chamber that would take a toll on anybody. As he becomes comfortable in not only this offense, but who he can be in the NFL, having one consistent message, one voice, from coach to coach and meeting to meeting, has been a respite.

"That's super important, for me definitely, just learning the system," Young explained. "Just to have one consistent voice and for us an offense, obviously this is new for everyone, so us being on the same page, us being able to ask anyone a question and there be, everyone have an answer and there be the same vision, that's huge for our offense."

While the Panthers are afforded an expanded offseason program due to having a new head coach, the amount of times on the field between now and when the season starts are too few for comfort for most involved. Eliminating double and contradictory coaching is the first step to making up some of that time. And that starts this week.