Monday Brew: "Character or compromise"

"I said, well, this should come down; let's get it to the fourth quarter. Eddy's going to need to make a kick to win this thing, and let's go," And when we got the ball back there at the end of the fourth quarter, I said, OK, just what I anticipated. So you're in a very calm state; you have to think those things through and play them over and over again.

"And then that way it does allow you to play loose and because you've already experienced where you're, where you're at."

Tabor also said he's seen signs of rookie quarterback Bryce Young adopting that approach,

"I mean, you don't sign up for this, you don't sign up and say, boy, after 12 games, I'd like to be 1-11," Tabor said. "I'll say this about the kid. He's a tough-minded kid. He cares, he's a pro. I think this is helping him mature even faster than probably what you would think.