Presented By

Monday Brew: "Character or compromise"

Dec 04, 2023 at 02:21 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
MondayMorningBrew_Thumbnail (2)

CHARLOTTE — Obviously, this is not going according to plan. But all interim coach Chris Tabor and the Panthers can do at this moment is the job in front of them, so he's going to emphasize just that over the next five weeks.

Tabor said Monday, in the wake of the 21-18 loss at Tampa Bay that dropped the Panthers to 1-11 and eliminated them from playoff contention, that he saw a degree of fight in the team, that trailing 21-10, they gave themselves an opportunity to extend the game or win it in the final minutes.

"As I said, you can handle things two ways, either with character or compromise," Tabor said Monday, repeating what is obviously one of his mantras. "I believe in those guys in, in that room.

"If you're going to be a pro, you're going to do things, right? And I just, I know that we have to hold him to that, to that level, and I know that they'll respond to that because that's who they are."

Tabor said as he was preparing last week, he came to the conclusion on Thursday that kicker Eddy Piñeiro was likely going to need to make a kick late, which could decide the game.

"I said, well, this should come down; let's get it to the fourth quarter. Eddy's going to need to make a kick to win this thing, and let's go," And when we got the ball back there at the end of the fourth quarter, I said, OK, just what I anticipated. So you're in a very calm state; you have to think those things through and play them over and over again.

"And then that way it does allow you to play loose and because you've already experienced where you're, where you're at."

Tabor also said he's seen signs of rookie quarterback Bryce Young adopting that approach, 

"I mean, you don't sign up for this, you don't sign up and say, boy, after 12 games, I'd like to be 1-11," Tabor said. "I'll say this about the kid. He's a tough-minded kid. He cares, he's a pro. I think this is helping him mature even faster than probably what you would think.

"He's going to be just fine. He's a good football player and a great person. So I think those qualities right there are going to allow him to be, to be really good in this league."

— Cornerback Jaycee Horn came out after 32 snaps Sunday, around the pitch count they had set for him after coming off a 10-week layoff with a hamstring tear. 

Tabor said that Horn would gradually add to his workload in the weeks to come, building back up to 100 percent. 

"That'll naturally happen," Tabor said. "That was his first game back. You want to work him right back in there and get him up to speed, and I think that he's recovered nicely. So I do see that happening.

"I anticipate him playing quite a bit (this week). I really do."

Jaycee Horn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

— Tabor was asked about the protection problems this year, which have been consistent. Young was sacked four times Sunday, getting him to 44 in 11 games.

Considering that Sunday guard starters Justin McCray and Nash Jensen were the sixth and seventh players at their respective positions this season, Tabor said the lack of continuity plays a huge part.

"I mean, that's real," Tabor said. "Coach (James) Campen does a great job with our guys. I've got a lot of confidence in those guys. But I kind of also look at it like the punt team also when you have a bunch of different people coming and going, it does make it harder.

"You don't use it as an excuse. But we played two new guards on the inside, you know, they had some good plays, there's going to be some plays that they want back. And hopefully, we just kind of keep getting better."

— Tabor is popular among his special teams players for his ability to keep things light, an attitude and sense of humor he's honed over the years. 

Sunday, the game officials got a taste of it.

"The official asked me if I needed anything yesterday. I think he was concerned about me being, you know, first game interim for the Panthers," Tabor said. "I told him I was a little hungry and could use a double cheeseburger.

"I know this is a business; I got it. But just as you guys have a job to do, I would assume that your job is fun and that you enjoy going to work. Mine has to be the same way, and I think that's just how you approach it."

Panthers at Bucs | Game Action Gallery | December 3, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-112
1 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-106
2 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-114
3 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-091
4 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-096
5 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-108
6 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-099
7 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-101
8 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-086
9 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-097
10 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-104
11 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-098
12 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-111
13 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-105
14 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-113
15 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-109
16 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-110
17 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-089
18 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-092
19 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-087
20 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-100
21 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-103
22 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-116
23 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-129
24 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-128
25 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-115
26 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-124
27 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-120
28 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-118
29 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-119
30 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-117
31 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-126
32 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-127
33 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-122
34 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-128
35 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-123
36 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-129
37 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-142
38 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-138
39 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-144
40 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-139
41 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-140
42 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-134
43 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-137
44 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-143
45 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-157
46 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-161
47 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-166
48 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-165
49 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-163
50 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-160
51 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-159
52 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-145
53 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-154
54 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-150
55 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-151
56 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-189
57 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-203
58 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-201
59 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-208
60 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-190
61 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-170
62 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-176
63 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-172
64 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-194
65 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-214
66 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-199
67 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-175
68 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-216
69 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-212
70 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-184
71 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-196
72 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-210
73 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-213
74 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-188
75 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-181
76 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-180
77 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-192
78 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-178
79 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-207
80 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-187
81 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-198
82 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-219
83 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-221
84 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-217
85 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-222
86 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-227
87 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-237
88 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-224
89 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-226
90 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-239
91 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-238
92 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-231
93 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-229
94 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-223
95 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-234
96 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-225
97 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-228
98 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-233
99 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-242
100 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-240
101 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-249
102 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-244
103 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-241
104 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-247
105 / 106
231203 WK 13 @ Bucs In Game Edits-248
106 / 106
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monday Brew: No plans to park Bryce Young

Reich said he's given "no consideration" to not playing the rookie quarterback, despite recent struggles on offense.
news

Friday Brew: Taking a wide view of the offense

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he met with coaches this morning and talked about some big-picture issues.
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich moving forward on a short week

The Panthers' head coach discussed going forward after the Indianapolis game before they head to face Chicago on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich says Victory Monday is the same 

The Panthers' head coach shared how the team's preparation doesn't change after a win. Plus more recapping Sunday's game against the Texans. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich has "zero question" of Bryce Young's toughness

The Panthers' head coach returned from the bye week to answer questions about his rookie quarterback, plus more on starting right guard Austin Corbett's status before Sunday. 
news

Monday Brew: A "great opportunity" for Thomas Brown, Bryce Young to work together

The Panthers' head coach and starting quarterback discussed how the offensive operation will look with coordinator Thomas Brown at the helm, plus more before the bye week. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich looks for his "best week of work" before Miami

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his evaluation of the Detroit game and discussed how the Panthers are moving forward amid an 0-5 start. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich seeks consistency after Vikings loss

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his thoughts on the Minnesota game after watching the film on Monday. 
Advertising