Monday Brew: Frank Reich has "zero question" of Bryce Young's toughness

Young was a highly sought-after college quarterback selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, and he was a highly-recruited high school quarterback who committed to Alabama and won a Heisman Trophy.

"I think that (toughness) is going to continue to grow and demonstrate itself," Reich said. "I'm sure he's never experienced anything like an 0-6 start. But the way he's handled that – the resolve and the determination you can see in his eyes and you can feel in his demeanor – is the way you would expect someone with his toughness and competitiveness to handle it."

As the Panthers prepare to face the Houston Texans, which picked quarterback CJ Stroud with the second overall pick just after Young this year, Reich was asked about his evaluations of the draft class, as they were rearing up to pick a quarterback this spring.

Reich complimented the group as a whole but emphasized the fact of the matter: As for him, it was Bryce Young.

"I thought the whole quarterback draft class was a really good class; I really enjoyed diving into each one of them, I thought they were all good players," Reich said. "If you look at my scorecard on all of them, I thought they were all good players. We just thought Bryce was the best. I thought Bryce was the best. Not taking anything away from anybody else. …