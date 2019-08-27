Muhsin Muhammad reacts to the viral video of Nick Saban that has resurfaced

"Everybody in the school, every newspaper guy, everybody was killing the guy (Muhammad) because he got in trouble and said there's no way he should be on our team," Saban said. "I didn't kick him off the team. I suspended him, I made him do stuff. He graduated from Michigan State. He played 15 years in the league, he's the president of a company now, and he has seven children, and his oldest daughter goes to Princeton. So who was right? I feel strong about this now, really strong."

Muhammad, of course, is grateful Saban gave him that second chance. Carolina drafted Moose in the second round of the 1996 Draft, and he became one of the best wide receivers to ever play for the Panthers, finishing second all-time in receiving yards. Now he is a managing director at Axum Capital Partners, a private equity firm he co-founded.

"It was early on in (Saban's) career and there was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision that he made. He stood up to that and defended it," Muhammad said. "It worked itself out. Jeez, that was back in 1995, maybe? I'm pretty sure he's encountered these scenarios over and over again. My case was maybe one of the first dilemmas: Do I succumb to the scrutiny because I am afraid of the backlash? Or do I stick to my principles and give a guy another chance?