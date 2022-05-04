New-look coaching staff brings more experience

For head coach Matt Rhule, the added experience on this year's staff should be helpful as they put this collection of parts together.

They also added college coaching veteran Paul Pasqualoni to coach defensive line, and brought Steve Wilks back home to coach defensive backs, adding more guys to the staff with head coaching experience.

Rhule's first Panthers coaching staff had a combined 72 years of NFL experience when they started in 2020, with two assistants with 10 years of experience in the NFL (Jeff Nixon and Al Holcomb). This staff has a combined 151 years of experience, with 10 coaches with 10 or more years in the league (including Pasqualoni, though that doesn't count all of his years in the college game).

"Just like you're trying to improve your team, you're trying to improve your coaching staff," Rhule said earlier this offseason at the owners meetings. "I'm grateful to the guys I worked with. A lot of guys left us for jobs in the NFL, so they're great coaches, but the mindset that Ben brings is the mindset I think is important for us. What James Campen brings to the offensive line is important to us. I think any time you're able to add Steve Wilks, a guy who's been a head coach and a defensive coordinator, to add him to that room, to add Paul Pasqualoni to that room who's been a head coach in college and a defensive coordinator in the NFL, that just makes you stronger.