Matt Corral felt an immediate "comfort" with Panthers

There were also signs that Corral was someone they wanted to work with as they watched the Sugar Bowl, when he went down with a high ankle sprain.

"I think you can go back to the bowl game and you watch when he gets hurt, and you watch every single guy on that field when he comes back out onto the field," Rhule said. "I'm talking about trainers, I'm talking about running backs, I'm talking about D-linemen, they all come over to him. One of the benefits in my life is when I go into some of these schools, there are kids that I recruited. I sat in their houses, I talked to them. I had a chance to talk to them, and I had the chance at Ole Miss to talk to some kids that I recruited, and there is not one of them that wouldn't say, 'Hey, your whole team is going to love him.'