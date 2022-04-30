Panthers draft quarterback Matt Corral 94th overall in third round

"I just know what separates me is my leadership," Corral said at the Scouting Combine. "Obviously my physical ability, my arm talent, but me having an understanding of Xs and Os and understanding protections. I think that's what separates me.

"But what really separates me is my ability to lead a team. I understand what it means to be vulnerable around people who don't necessarily want to be vulnerable. I was one of those guys who didn't want to talk about emotions, that's just how I was. I never talked. If I was crying, it was 'Stop crying.' I was raised with two older brothers, and it was like 'toughen up.'

"There's a lot of players on my team who weren't necessarily comfortable talking about their issues. And them seeing me be vulnerable made them feel more comfortable. And having that understanding of what I want to get out of this and what they want to get out of this and being on the same page, that's a huge thing. And taking care of the life stuff, when that's taken care of, I think football takes care of itself. That's what we saw in '21. We weren't the best team, we weren't the most talented team, but we played the best together. That's a big part of it."