Social media reacts to Matt Corral selection

View photos of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Apr 30, 2022 at 12:43 AM
1 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2 / 49
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
5 / 49
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
6 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
9 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
11 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
13 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
14 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
15 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
16 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
17 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
18 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
19 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
20 / 49
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
21 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
22 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
23 / 49
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
24 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
25 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
26 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
27 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
28 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
29 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
30 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
31 / 49
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
32 / 49
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
33 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
34 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
35 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
36 / 49
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
37 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
38 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
39 / 49
Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
40 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
41 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
42 / 49
Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
43 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
44 / 49
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
45 / 49
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
46 / 49
John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
47 / 49
Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
48 / 49
John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
49 / 49
John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
This Ad will close in 3
news
Grading the Panthers third-round pick of Matt Corral
See what media outlets had to say about Carolina's Friday draft action.
news
2022 Draft Day 2 transcripts
Read what Matt Corral, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer had to say after Friday's action.
news
Matt Corral felt an immediate "comfort" with Panthers
The Ole Miss quarterback was drafted in the third round, and thinks he fits well with what's here.
news
Panthers draft quarterback Matt Corral 94th overall in third round
Trade up with the Patriots to get a passer late on the second day.
news
Best prospects remaining after first night of 2022 draft
Quarterback Malik Willis is one of the top prospects remaining heading into round two.
news
Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu
Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.
news
2022 Draft Day 1 transcripts
Read what Ickey Ekwonu, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer said to the media on Thursday night.
news
Ickey Ekwonu is a coach's "dream come true"
Those who have coached the new Panthers tackle, and those who will, marvel at his tenacity and talent.
news
Social media reacts to Ickey Ekwonu selection
See what the media and fans posted about the Ekwonu pick.