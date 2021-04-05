 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
NFL Network insiders break down what Sam Darnold trade means for Carolina

Apr 05, 2021 at 07:10 PM
Sam Darnold
Kyusung Gong/AP

As news broke of quarterback Sam Darnold﻿'s trade to Carolina from the Jets, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Judy Battista, Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah all weighed in on how the trade impacted both teams' approach to the upcoming NFL Draft and next season. The Good Morning Football crew weighed in on Tuesday morning.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer also spoke about the reasoning behind the trade, how it impacts Carolina's approach to the draft, and what it means for the roster next season.

Also, watch some of Darnold's highlights from his 2019 season, where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 19 touchdown passes. That season, Darnold's 92-yard pass to current Panther Robby Anderson helped Darnold earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as the Jets beat the Cowboys.

