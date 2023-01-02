NFL sets date and time for Panthers season finale at Saints

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:07 PM
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Chanelle Smith-Walker

CHARLOTTE - The date and time for the Panthers 2022 season finale is now set.

The league announced on Monday that Carolina and New Orleans will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Both the Panthers and Saints were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after Tampa Bay won the NFC South and a number of teams won games to lock up wild card spots.

A number of things are still contingent on the result of Sunday's game, including the Panthers' draft pick positioning and final divisional standing, which will determine three opponents on the 2023 schedule.

Carolina defeated New Orleans, 22-14, earlier this season at Bank of America Stadium.

Related Content

news

The Day After: Not playing to the Panthers' "DNA"

Interim coach Steve Wilks offered his perspective on improvements needed "across the board" after the Panthers' loss at Tampa Bay.

news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The cornerback suffered a wrist injury in Week 16, and there was a chance he could have returned if the Panthers had qualified or been alive for the playoffs.

news

Where could the Panthers pick in the 2023 Draft?

The Panthers will have a top-10 pick in next year's draft order, with Week 18's results to determine the final selection order.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Josh Norman played 10 snaps after being signed to the practice squad last week.

news

Loss brings an emotional end to playoff hopes

The Panthers had created some belief, inside and outside the locker room, by making a run before loss to Bucs.

news

Ground game fails to get going at Tampa Bay

A week after a record-setting performance, the Panthers couldn't get the run game working against the Buccaneers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 17 at Tampa Bay

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Secondary replacements struggle to slow Mike Evans

The Panthers gave up three long touchdowns, and didn't play Josh Norman much in his first game back.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Tom Brady paces Buccaneers past Panthers

Tampa Bay had six pass plays over 20 yards, its most this season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers' playoff hopes end with 30-24 loss in Tampa

Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for three deep scores, dropping the Panthers to 6-10 on the year and stopping their postseason push.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Buccaneers in Week 17

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Advertising