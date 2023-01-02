NFL sets date and time for Panthers season finale at Saints

CHARLOTTE - The date and time for the Panthers 2022 season finale is now set.

The league announced on Monday that Carolina and New Orleans will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Both the Panthers and Saints were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after Tampa Bay won the NFC South and a number of teams won games to lock up wild card spots.

A number of things are still contingent on the result of Sunday's game, including the Panthers' draft pick positioning and final divisional standing, which will determine three opponents on the 2023 schedule.