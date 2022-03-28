Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

"You can handle it any way you want to handle it. We handled it the way we did there," Reid said. "And we felt like Tyreek deserved an opportunity. We came in aggressive, and after we got to a point, we said listen, in this day and age, you have issues that you have to deal with with the cap, so we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded. You can go different routes, you can play hardball with a player, or you can go about it the way we did. . . .

"You've got to be able to manage that the right way, yeah. If you're paying all your money to a quarterback and you can't surround him with players, that can be a problem. So you've got to find a way, a Tyreek Hill maybe that you get rid of, so you can replenish."

Most teams would love to have Reid's problem, to worry about how to keep enough talent around Mahomes to keep them competitive. He makes it easier.

But deals of the last few weeks indicate the balance of power could be tilting toward the players, making those in other NFL personnel departments a little uncomfortable.

Not only did the Browns surrender a package including three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson, they guaranteed his entire $230 million contract before he decided they'd be his destination. That kind of NBA-style deal has left them a little less popular among other front offices, since such full guarantees have never been considered a possibility for players.

The NFL is far from getting to basketball's level of players dictating all the terms, but it's creeping in that direction for the top stars. Seeing Watson's choice, and Packers franchise-tagged wideout Adams leveraging a deal to the Raiders and a new five-year, $141.25 million deal, and then Hill wanting his bite of the apple and finding the Dolphins eager to give up the orchard to make it happen, points to a different kind of calculus for general managers.

Not only are they trying to acquire players, but they're also trying to manage the personalties to make sure they can keep them together.