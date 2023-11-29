Notebook: Chris Tabor trying to keep a little "normal" going

CHARLOTTE — On his first day of practice as the interim head coach, Chris Tabor made reference to being "right back in the normal routine" of the day.

Of course, he knows normal is a funny word to use when it's two days after head coach Frank Reich and two assistants were fired, but he's trying to keep things as regular as can be expected.

"I think it is for me and the guys," he said with a shrug when this is pointed out. "The nice thing about the NFL is that you're on a set schedule, and today's Wednesday routine was the same, you know, it started with the special teams meeting to a team meeting to unit meetings, walkthrough, then you go to practice, and now we're going to clean up practice right now and then kind of keep game planning and, and going and then hopefully that'll set us up. . . .

"I understand because there's just been a slight change in some things. But we're still playing football. I told them we're out on the grass and we're playing a kids game played by grown men. So let's have some fun while we do it."

Tabor has a way of keeping things light anyway, whether it's his sideline banter, the nicknames he gives players, or the way he'll sprint down the field with them at times. But he has an easy sense of humor about himself, cracking: "What are we, in Week 12? Seems like Week 72."

(It's actually Week 13. Of 18)