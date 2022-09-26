Notebook: Laviska Shenault Jr. puts on a show

— The win was the first for the Panthers since mid-November, and the first at home since Week 2 of last season.

But throughout the two-game losing streak to start the year, Rhule has emphasized that the seven at the end of last year didn't carry over, since this team was so different.

"You guys know me; I'm not the one to 'so long thing.' We lost two games," he said. "We are not doing that. At least I'm not, and I hope you guys all respect that. We are 0-2. Now, we are 1-2. We are 1-0 this week. We will play again next week.

"So these guys have done a tremendous job of staying really true to the narrative, not that I'm saying, but they are saying of, 'Hey, let's get better this week, let's get better this week.' I think there are a lot of guys in there that said, 'Hey, we did well, but the guys on defense feel like we should have finished the game better. ...

"I think they are happy to win. They worked so hard to win. They want to hear the fans cheer like they did at the end. It was a great atmosphere today. I appreciate everyone for coming. But they also know there is a lot more work to do."

There were more questions about the general sense of relief to change the storyline, and Rhule has continued to emphasize the present. But as he left his press conference, he couldn't help but smile.