Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

Tabor said he was going to call a timeout at that moment anyway, so the chance to keep the game from being tied was worth a challenge.

"Saw that the ball got bobbled, there was a lot of conversation from New York," Tabor said. "They went with the ruling on the field. So we're going to burn the timeout there anyway, so you might as well try to get the ball back."

Officials obviously disagreed with his assessment.

"The ruling on the field, obviously, is where we start," Anderson said. "It was a catch, and the receiver maintained control throughout the process as he was going to the ground. We actually did see the ball touch the ground, but we also saw that he had control of the ball in his left hand. The left hand never came off the ball, and there were no available shots that show that he actually lost control of the ball in his left hand, even though the ball touched the ground. The ball is allowed to touch the ground as long as there's no evidence that he lost control, and we didn't think it was clear and obvious that he did. And since the ruling on the field was a catch, we stayed with the ruling on the field."

Panthers players had their own opinions, which is why the reaction on their sideline right next to the play was so over-the-top.

"No, I think it was a drop," cornerback Jaycee Horn said. "They made the wrong call."

"I saw the whole play," said wide receiver Adam Thielen. "I saw a catch and then the ball moving. As he's going to the ground, the ball moves, controls it again, hits the ground, and then loses it again. So in my opinion, you know, the ball moved twice and two different times. So there really wasn't enough time to control the ball. They say control and then a football move; there was no football move. And then he rolls out of bounds. So you can slow-mo it and say, 'Oh, one-one thousand, two-one thousand, three-one thousand.' Well, it's in slow-mo. Full speed, that's a no-catch. So kind of what you get when you play the Packers?"