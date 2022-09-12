Notebook: Panthers had a few issues on offensive line

CHARLOTTE — The sacks were the visible thing. They weren't the only thing for the Panthers Sunday.

Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu knew he'd have his hands full with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in his first game, and Garrett had a pair of sacks in the third quarter (on back-to-back plays).

But while Garrett can change a game at any moment, those plays against Ekwonu were only the most visible of the issues the Panthers had up front in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.

"I watched a lot of film on him," Ekwonu said of Garrett. "I wouldn't say anything surprising. I try to focus on myself. I'll give guys credit on the field, but I'm not going to go as far as to say if someone surprised me on the field."

Those sacks were half of the four the Browns had as a team on the day. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also had five passes batted down at the line of scrimmage by defensive linemen. There were also a number of miscues on snaps between Mayfield and center Pat Elflein, one of which running back Christian McCaffrey scooped and took off with for a 28-yard gain. Mayfield was credited with four fumbles (none lost), including the strip-sack by Garrett, which Mayfield recovered. Elflein was also credited with one fumble.

The Panthers put a lot of emphasis on upgrading the line, after using 14 different starting lineups in 17 games last year. In addition to drafting Ekwonu in the first round, they also signed guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman in free agency.