Notebook: Thomas Brown on learning from loss and adjusting for finale

— As Thursday's locker room availability began to wind down, shouts and laughter rang out from the far end. Adam Thielen had been taking on any and all challengers at the ping-pong table, for the better part of half-an-hour. His final opponent though was not taking it easy on the veteran receiver. It was interim coach Chris Tabor, laughing harder and harder with each volley.

The act, simple enough, echoed the larger attitude Tabor and his respective charges have around each other, and part of why Panthers players and others, want to play for Tabor.

The NFLPA released the first part of their annual survey with players, which typically is formatted as a report card for each organization. On Thursday however, the players union shared the Top 5 coordinators that were voted on as those whom players considered the best.

Tabor was ranked second amongst all special teams coordinators. Brown was ranked second in his respective category as well.

These rankings are judged not so much on statistical success, but rather everything off the field. Who is creating the best environment for their roster?

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro has been with Tabor for four years now, crossing over while with the Chicago Bears and now the Panthers. He has seen Tabor as every version of a coach, from coordinator to interim head coach, and all that led to Tabor's ranking.

"I just think his personality," Piñeiro said. "He's a great guy, a great coach, and he just keeps it real…I don't even see him as a coach, I see him more as a family member."

Piñeiro has been with six teams himself, and has played under many coordinators. But his time with Tabor sticks out for one very big reason.

"He's never lied to me before. You heard a lot of bad stories of coaches lying to players, promising game time or promising this, promising that. But he's kept it real with me since day one and that's all you can ask for in a coach. Genuinely he's just a good person."

Brown may be the yin to Tabor's yang, personality wise, but it's what works to keep the balance in the locker room, and why his players feel he was voted so high as well.