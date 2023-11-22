Offensive line now has another challenge to overcome

Reich said one of the benefits of having Corbett around (he's leaving next week to get surgery in Los Angeles) is that he can offer some sense of stability and perspective to the young guards, even when he's not on the field, calling that contribution "very significant."

This year has become the opposite of last season. Once center Bradley Bozeman took over in Week 7 last year, the Panthers used the same starting five, and they played every snap together until Corbett and Christensen were injured in the finale in New Orleans. This year, they haven't used the same group more than three games in a row.