Austin Corbett, Dicaprio Bootle placed on injured reserve

The Panthers also placed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle on IR Wednesday after he left last week's game late with a knee injury.

Bootle played in eight games with two starts. He began the season on the practice squad after he was cut by the Chiefs this summer.

He had played well recently, filling in as a starter while Jaycee Horn was out and CJ Henderson was in the concussion protocol.

The Panthers also signed center Justin McCray and cornerback AJ Parker to the practice squad Wednesday.

McCray was with the team through the entire offseason, and spent the first third of the season on the practice squad.