Austin Corbett, Dicaprio Bootle placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The news keeps getting worse for the Panthers and their offensive line.
Right guard Austin Corbett was placed on injured reserve and will be lost for the rest of the season after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. The veteran guard went down after getting hit in the knee but returned to the game and didn't miss a snap.
Corbett had played the last four games after returning from a torn ACL in his left knee in last year's regular-season finale. The most recent injury did not involve his ACL.
The injury creates another question mark for a unit that doesn't need more after allowing seven sacks in last week's loss. Starting left guard Brady Christensen went on season-ending IR after a biceps injury in Week 1.
The Panthers have Cade Mays, Nash Jensen, and Brett Toth as interior reserves, and rookie Chandler Zavala started at left guard. Mays practiced at right guard throughout the offseason while Corbett was rehabbing.
The Panthers also placed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle on IR Wednesday after he left last week's game late with a knee injury.
Bootle played in eight games with two starts. He began the season on the practice squad after he was cut by the Chiefs this summer.
He had played well recently, filling in as a starter while Jaycee Horn was out and CJ Henderson was in the concussion protocol.
The Panthers also signed center Justin McCray and cornerback AJ Parker to the practice squad Wednesday.
McCray was with the team through the entire offseason, and spent the first third of the season on the practice squad.
Parker has spent time with the Lions and 49ers the last three seasons, and adds some depth to the roster to cover for the secondary injuries, and has experience playing nickel.
