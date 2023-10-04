(Almost) Nine months in: Austin Corbett is back on the field

All of those small steps have been in mostly familiar ways. But in recent days, as he's building up to today, he's had to get creative.

Before he could practice against an opposing force, he had to replicate what it might be like. But how do you replicate practice when you're by yourself in the bubble while the rest of them are practicing? You improvise.

In the last few days, Corbett's routine looks as much like parkour as playing in the NFL. The good news is, he's a former wrestler, so he's used to putting his body in unusual positions.

At one point, while his teammates were preparing for last week's game, Corbett was inside the Atrium Health Dome, upside down and leaning against a pad next to the wall, cranking out hand-stand pushups.

It looked like two things at once — that he was nearing readiness and that he was supremely bored.

"You got that right," Corbett said with a laugh. "You can only push a sled so many times. Back when I wrestled, when we were warming up, we'd do all these rolls and cartwheels because it was about body awareness and knowing where your body was in space. It's like playing offensive line because you never know where you're going to be.

"So we got creative with the work, to mimic being explosive in different positions."

So he might push a sled for 8 yards at high intensity, do a forward roll, get up, take a pass set, another roll, and then push the sled again. Then someone throws a medicine ball at him, he throws it back, and then he sprints.

In between, he's walking laps around the practice field while the others are working, and then he goes back at it.

At this near-to-final step of the process, he's got to build himself back to the point he can exert at a high level for three-plus hours. Practice doesn't last that long, so he's out there before the other guys start and then often still going when the rest of them are finished.

Corbett really began the on-field journey in Spartanburg when he first started pushing on a human being again and gradually found larger human beings. But as much as leaning against 195-pound sports science coordinator Ryan Bellerose and then 295-pound assistant strength and conditioning coach Corey Miller (a former University of Tennessee defensive end) helped him get here, Corbett knows when practice starts today, he'll be with the scout team, and the guys across from him will be ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ and the rest of the first defense.

"I mean, that's the test, when Derrick starts pushing on you," Corbett said. "Then you've got ﻿DeShawn Williams﻿ and ﻿Shy Tuttle﻿, those are both quick-twitch guys with strength, and then there's ﻿Brian Burns﻿, so you get it all.