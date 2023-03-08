Two months in: Austin Corbett's not used to not bearing the weight

So while the torn anterior cruciate ligament that was repaired by using part of his patella tendon is still healing but largely as strong as it's going to be, the surgery itself is no longer acutely painful. The boredom can be. So he's spending more time on social media than he ever has, trying to fill a lot of menial hours with the random thoughts that pop into his head.

"Oh, 100 percent, that's the biggest part," Corbett said. "You're laying there, and you're doing these exercises. But thankfully, you have these other guys to help. Just talking. Take your mind off the nonsense, and it'll get better. You're staying on one table for multiple hours at a time. So doing that and why I started just asking random questions on social media. I'm just like, give me something to do. Give me some interaction."

Of course, with his head sticking out of the pool or chilling on a training-room table, Corbett would be kind of like the duck that looks so calm from above, but is paddling furiously under the surface. There's stuff happening. It's just not much to look at.

Even a family vacation to Hawaii this week (though he's still doing daily physical therapy while there at an NFLPA leadership conference) is now viewed as a step in the process, as he forces himself to learn to slow down.

"I'm able to start walking some short distances," he said. "If I know it'll be a longer trek, I'll bring crutches to assist with walking, or even crutch normal just to be faster and keep up with kids.