Jordan Trgovac takes lessons from women's combine forum

Mar 07, 2023 at 12:34 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Jordan Trgovac

INDIANAPOLIS – This year's scouting combine brought a couple of firsts for Jordan Trgovac.

For one, it was the first Trgovac spent as a Panthers’ scouting assistant, going through interviews with players and evaluating on-field workouts, having previously worked with the team's public relations department and attending the event with her father, former Panthers defensive coordinator Mike Trgovac, when she was younger.

She also had the chance to connect with women across the NFL in the league's seventh annual women's forum, helping lead breakout sessions for women working at the college level who aspire to join the NFL in various areas like football operations, scouting, player personnel, and football video.

Related Links

"The participants were there to learn about what we do, but I was learning about what people at other teams do and how other teams are run," Trgovac said. "Every team is different in its own way, so it was cool to see what roles are out there and space within teams; hearing about how all the different teams, not unlike the Panthers, are super receptive to adding women into more of the football side and letting us get in and learn about it."

The forum connected 41 women, 60 percent of whom were women of color, with NFL leaders to provide insight and networking opportunities for two days in Indianapolis. The events included panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking activities, with words from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, among others.

Trgovac's breakout group included 49ers area scout Salli Clavelle, the NFL's first Black female scout, and Bills player personnel coordinator Andie Gosper. The trio talked with four women in two 45-minute breakout sessions, answering questions and evaluating film together.

She said they showed the participants 10 clips – five good and five bad – and asked them to break it down, highlighting what went well and where a player could improve.

"It was just cool to see … There's a lot of them that were in college; there were some that have been working at the college level for a really long time," Trgovac said. "So just seeing their interest in getting to the league level or taking what they learned from the NFL back to their college."

Trgovac said she came away from the forum with new ideas to bring back to her work scouting for Carolina and a rejuvenated sense of how much value women on staff bring to their respective teams.

"I think what I've learned from a lot of the people that I was in the breakout session with, at the roundtable with, is we do bring a little bit of a different perspective and different backgrounds to these teams," Trgovac said. "So they're learning as much as we're learning from them, like they're learning from us on how things can kind of evolve."

PantHERS Workout with the Topcats

Thank you to all those who came out for our PantHERS workout event with the TopCats – an exclusive event for our PSL Owners!

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
1 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
2 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
3 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
4 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
5 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
6 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
7 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
8 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
9 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
10 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
11 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
12 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
13 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
14 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
15 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
16 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
17 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
18 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
19 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
20 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
21 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
22 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
23 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
24 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
25 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
26 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
27 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
28 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
29 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
30 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
31 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
32 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
33 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
34 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
35 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
36 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
37 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
38 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
39 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
40 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
41 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
42 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
43 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
44 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
45 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
46 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
47 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
48 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
49 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
50 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
51 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
52 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
53 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
54 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
55 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
56 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
57 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
58 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
59 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
60 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
61 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
62 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
63 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
64 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
65 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
66 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
67 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
68 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
69 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
70 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
71 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.
72 / 72

Images from the PSL workout with the TopCats & West Kept Secret at the Atrium Health Dome.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Luke Kuechly, Panthers launch Keep Pounding Tour: Germany Edition

Representatives from the team, including Kuechly, took an 11-day trip across the country after the Super Bowl, engaging German fans in several major cities.

news

Panthers bring first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 19

Inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic features Northwestern High School and Providence Day School.

news

Sean Chandler suspended two games

The safety is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

news

After combine, teams know the cost of doing trade business

With the Panthers clearly looking for a quarterback, it's worth looking at the relative worth of picks throughout the first round, and how teams value each spot.

news

Anthony Richardson's combine workout adds intrigue to first round

The Florida quarterback was one of six to meet with the Panthers, and his eye-popping workout numbers on Saturday will make the discussion an interesting one.

news

Will Levis ready to show off "cannon" at the combine

The former Kentucky quarterback is confident in his ability to separate himself from the top group of passers this year.

news

Steve Smith Sr. and family open new mental health facility

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation supported the first-of-its-kind in Mecklenburg County project, which offers urgent care for behavioral health needs.

news

Combine notebook: Panthers near top in NFLPA team report cards

Carolina earned high marks in several key areas in survey, which rated various aspects of players' experience from strength coaches and the locker room to treatment of families.

news

C.J. Stroud confident, but "willing to go back to square one"

The Ohio State product feels good about his ability as a passer and extending plays with his legs, but he's just as willing to put in the work to grow at the next level.

news

Bryce Young measures up at scouting combine

The Panthers were impressed with the Alabama quarterback after meeting him this week, and they've acknowledged the possibility of trading up to get in position for him.

news

Panthers founder Jerry Richardson passes away at 86

The native son of the Carolinas brought football to his home region, changing the course of the history of two states.

Advertising