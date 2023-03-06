After combine, teams know the cost of doing trade business

To understand how these trades work, you have to be familiar with the Jimmy Johnson draft value chart. (You can see an example of the full chart here.) Teams often have their own internal methods of determining the value of picks (which include weighting by position), but the Johnson chart is effectively the league standard, the language all 32 teams speak when they talk trade. Each pick has a fixed value on the chart, and when teams start trading future picks, they generally attach a value in the middle of the round (since no one knows where that pick will actually land).

The top pick, owned by the Bears, is worth 3,000 points. That prime real estate is followed by the Texans (2,600), Cardinals (2,200), Colts (1,800), Seahawks (1,700), Lions (1,600), Raiders (1,500), Falcons (1,400), and then the Panthers (1,350). So, if the Panthers want to get to the top spot, they'd need to make up 1,650 points worth of value to make it worthwhile to the Bears.

Since the 16th pick carries a value of 1,000 points, you can get a rough idea of how this goes. For reference, their 39th overall pick has a value of 510, and their 61st overall has a value of 292. But in a competitive environment, you can't just make someone accept your offer, and the Bears will definitely be trying to maximize the value they get. And when the target is a quarterback, teams often expect a premium on top of the normal chart value. Bears GM Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King he knows he can get three first-rounders for the pick, which is the kind of thing you say when you're auctioning it off to the highest bidder.

So to get from the No. 9 overall pick to No. 1, the cost of such a deal will likely include the ninth pick, a future first (getting you to 2,350 points on the chart) and then some combination of other things to entice Chicago to make a move. Teams could also include players in the deal, though that happens less frequently than it used to.

Since the difference between the values of picks isn't staggered evenly, it costs significantly less to get to the No. 3 pick (owned by the Cardinals, who ostensibly aren't drafting a quarterback since they just paid Kyler Murray) than it does to get to No. 1. That could make it an attractive option in a year with multiple top-10 prospects.

That 850-point value difference between the ninth pick and the third is around the equivalent of a future first-rounder, or a little more than those two seconds the Panthers own this year.

To get from No. 9 to No. 5 (owned by the Seahawks, with whom general manager Scott Fitterer has had many trade conversations with over the years) represents a 350-point difference, something around a mid-to-late second-rounder.

The farther down the order you get, the less you have to give to move up. For instance, in 2018, the Bills moved from No. 12 to No. 7 to get Josh Allen. That cost them their first-rounder and a pair of late second-rounders.