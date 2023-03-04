Will Levis ready to show off "cannon" at the combine

That kind of ability to throw, and that kind of confidence, has Levis in the top tier of quarterbacks in this year's draft. While his numbers dipped his final year for the Wildcats (playing with less talent around him and after a coordinator change, along with several nagging injuries), he didn't seem fazed when he got here.

"I think this past year didn't go as well as we would have wanted it to," he admitted. "But I mean, I learned a lot from it. I learned how to kind of battled through adversity and just dealt with a lot of things physically. Just situationally, that was tough, but I think I just became a better kind of player, a better quarterback, because of it.

"I mean, I'm going to show what I'm about once I get to that next level and do my best to show that to these coaches throughout this week as well."

The Panthers met with him and the other top prospects this week, and head coach Frank Reich acknowledged the talent but also some of the unanswered questions.

"Will's another one of those young guys who's super talented," Reich said. "Obviously, got the big arm, big size. Has good experience, has done a lot. Unique circumstances, changed coordinators playing at Kentucky, the dynamics of that. How do you factor all that in? What does that all mean? That's different for every club and every evaluator.