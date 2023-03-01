Panthers still talking to "prime" free agent Derek Carr

"I really have a lot of respect for him, what he's accomplished in his career, the kind of player he is, the kind of person he is," Reich said about Carr. "Just (seeing) 'Is this the right fight? Is this an answer?' And I think part of that is, 'Yeah, this is a good option.'

"But we have to look it through. We're looking at all options. This is a time of year that we do that. We were excited about that meeting, and it was a good meeting. We'll take it day by day."

The rest of the week will be for taking stock of what options lie in this year's draft class. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers have met with six of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft – including Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis, Florida's Anthony Richardson, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, and TCU's Max Duggan.

They'll also work to evaluate how Carr would fit in Carolina's new scheme under Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, should he become the option they choose.