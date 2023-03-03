Combine notebook: Panthers near top in NFLPA team report cards

"Every time I get the ball in my hands, I just think about little-league me, because that was the last time I played offense," Battle said. "I get the ball in my hands, I just want to score. I haven't played running back since about 10 years old. That was the last time I won the Super Bowl with my dad, (in) little league. So when I get the ball in my hands, I like to showcase my skills with the ball. Getting in the end zone is always the goal."