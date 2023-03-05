Anthony Richardson's combine workout adds intrigue to first round

As it pertains to the Panthers, that's an interesting discussion.

With new head coach Frank Reich's 30 years of experience as a player and a coach in the league, and an all-star staff on offense, Carolina would ostensibly be a place development is possible. From veteran assistant Jim Caldwell, to quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown bringing the run-game background from Sean McVay's Rams system, they have coaches in place who could maximize a player such as Richardson.

He was one of the six quarterbacks they met with this week (along with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, and Max Duggan), and he called it "a great interview."

"Just getting to know them," he said. "Just getting on the board and just drawing up a few plays for them and recalling a play that they taught me earlier in the meeting."