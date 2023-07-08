Six months in: Austin Corbett's making big strides

But for Corbett, those first few sprints were serious business because he's been out of the unassisted running business since January.

"Any time you're dealing with lower extremities, doing any sort of like running for the first time again, there is that natural guarding, just trying to protect yourself," Corbett said. "The body's trying to protect it. So I just remember, like, it's going to look bad, but just go for it and don't worry about it.

"You've done so much to this point of strengthening and stability, and they wouldn't let me be running if I wasn't able in some capacity. So I was just like, go for it, and we'll just figure it out."

The next day, there was the expected tightness, but nothing extreme. His general plan through the rehab process has been for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to be the heavier days, with recovery between. So there's a normal pattern of exertion and rest and building himself back up to where he needs to be.

He felt a similar sensation when he got back in the weight room after the structure of his knee had healed, and started doing single leg work, then some squats, a little bit more at every interval. As much as he had to train his muscles again, he had to adjust his mindset to knowing this was a step-at-a-time process.

"When you're hitting these new milestones, it's kind of like, all right, what's tomorrow going to bring?" he said. "It hasn't been a knee that's sore. It's just been the functional muscle groups around it that haven't been working for so long, so it's been a good sore, not acute pain in the knee. . . .

"I mean, so much of this is just that everything we're trained to do as professional athletes is just try harder, work harder, and you'll do better and more. And you just can't, and it takes time, and so for the groundhog days that it's been, to finally get something new that's not just like doing more weight. So when you can actually go run and start adding more that way, it was great. It really came at a perfect time."

As the weeks go on, Corbett will build up a bit at a time. The 20-yard runs will get a little faster. At a certain point, they'll become 30-yarders, maybe 40. He's still an offensive lineman, so the need to run great distances isn't as urgent, and it's not like he was out running 5Ks previously, so the endurance work looks a little different as well.

For now, he's building himself up with long walks. Thankfully, he has a partner in that as well, as their dog is up to the task.

His sister-in-law, who is training for a marathon, took Maisey out for a run recently. And when the dog handled that well and was willing to accept a slower pace with her regular human, Corbett knew he'd have company.

"When I do endurance, it's time on feet, just like going for walks," he said. "And if you've never worn a heart-rate monitor, you walk those first couple miles, your heart rate gets to 90 or so, very basic. But as you start getting to those further 3, 4, 5, 6 miles, your heart rate is going to climb. And so yesterday, a five-and-a-half mile walk, a pretty hilly neighborhood, and those stretches where I'm going up hills, my heart rate's up around 165 when you get after that fifth mile. So that prolonged time on feet is where you get a lot of your endurance."

And if he's learned anything through this process, it's endurance, both physical and mental, as well as emotional.

And in those early days of this offseason, Corbett was also pushing through the mental hurdles of not being able to help around the house when his wife had to look after two little ones and a big one who couldn't easily get to the table to eat.

"Those first few weeks, there were so many I'm sorrys," Madison Corbett said. "There's nothing he loves more than being a dad, so when he couldn't do what he was hoping to do, it was hard for him. He'd still hobble up the stairs to the game room with Ford, do what he could. Now, he's able to do more around the house, so he's letting me sleep in, giving me those little breaks that he couldn't before. Now, we're working on projects, getting things together before training camp, and trying to get it all in."

His wife marvels at her husband's ability to stay focused on the daily work of coming back. It would be easy to get lost in the enormity of what he's trying to do, to get swallowed up by the fact this is going to take nine months or more.

"He's just such a day-by-day guy, he knows this is a marathon and not a sprint, and every day brings a little improvement," she said. "I wouldn't necessarily call it stubborn, but he's very driven. It's a very 'tell-me-I-can't-and-I-will' mindset he has."

So, for now, that means more short runs at work and some long walks with the dog when he gets home.

Madison Corbett refers to it as "a journey," and they both know there are still miles to go before they reach the destination of Austin running through a tunnel and playing again. But they're all getting closer to that point now, and they're all grateful.