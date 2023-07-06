Greg Olsen's timing remains impeccable

"I think there's a lot of similarities to when he played," Jansen said. "It's game tape; it's the analytics and the data that you've collected. And then in a game, you're using that sort of breakdown the other team. In this case, as a broadcaster, it's anticipating what's about to happen so that you can have some good insights from the fans to learn to understand what they're watching. And it's also just being prepared to explain what's going on in the field.

"The biggest thing in our sessions that we've sort of always talked about is, 'Hey, I understand what's going on in the data, what has happened in previous games, but I still have to tell the story of what's happening on the screen.' And so it's preparing for a wide variety of potential things that might happen. And then being ready to execute, depending on how that game turns out, which is exactly like football. We prepare for what the teams have historically done and how they might attack us. But at the end of the day, you've still got to be prepared to play the game in front of us. So there are a lot of similarities. And I think that's why he's really good at it.

"I think that's the most fun. Because you are learning constantly, not only about players but coaches, and it becomes a bit of a chess match, right? And you, instead of having to compete against the other side, you actually get to think if, like in the Super Bowl, if I'm Andy Reid, how do I attack Nick Sirianni? And you get to say, 'If I'm Nick Sirianni, how would I attack Andy Reid?' So you actually get to sort of think and plan and strategize on both sides. I think that with his intellectual curiosity, that was the most fun for him. And I think, again, that's what makes him really, really good, is being able to take a ton of information and then boiling it down to those key moments in the game, that you got to explain what happened. But you know what? There are only 30 seconds because you're on to maybe the next play or something else. So it's a pretty cool process to take a lot of information and boil it down to stuff that the fans can really chew on."

And there's a lot to chew.

During his first full-time year in the booth in 2021 (he had plugged in during bye weeks and did XFL games before his retirement), Olsen and Burkhardt worked with long-time and award-winning FOX producer Pete Macheska. He's worked with a lot of former players over the years. He just shepherded Derek Jeter through his debut on a pre-game show, and like most of them, having someone talking in your head through an earpiece is counterintuitive when the goal is for you to continue to say words for the audience. "That was strange hearing that for the first time," Jeter told Macheska after his first broadcast.

But Olsen picked up the IFB and impressed the veteran producer with his ability to run with it.

"What I was very impressed with in Greg is his ability to talk, OK," Macheska said with a laugh (and anyone who interviewed Olsen in a locker room postgame knows this is true). "But I actually got mad a couple of times (in pregame meetings) because we're going on forever about one graphic. It's like, 'Greg, we've got 50 more to go through.' I said, 'We'll be here 'til midnight, and we're overanalyzing.' So you've got to get used to the ebb and flow, and he had to get used to that. I'd say, 'Hey, Greg, you only have 15 seconds, 20 seconds to bring your point.' But what I was impressed with is the guy could talk. But it came naturally to him to get in and out quickly between plays and analyze. Yeah, so that was really, really impressive to me.