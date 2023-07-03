Raheem Blackshear expects to "run it back" 

Blackshear finished his rookie year as the Panthers' fifth-most productive rusher behind D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Christian McCaffrey (for six weeks in Carolina), and Sam Darnold, running for 77 yards on 23 attempts with a touchdown – much less prolific than his work returning kickoffs. But he has had a strong spring, and with an apparent emphasis on backs as receivers in their new offense, he could have a role there as well.

Once the new kickoff rule passed in May, Blackshear sat down with special teams coach Chris Tabor. The coach's messaging was crystal clear, and Blackshear didn't seem to have any qualms with it.

"Coach Tabor told me I better never fair catch it," Blackshear said. "So I have no plans on fair catching the ball at all. It's a rule to help people out; definitely going to decrease the chances of concussions and stuff. But me personally, I'm not fair catching."

Tabor has a host of Panthers working kickoff and punt returns ahead of his second season in Carolina. Along with Blackshear, Hubbard and Laviska Shenault Jr. have continued to practice kickoffs after bringing back five and three, respectively, last season. Shi Smith largely handled punts last year (23 returns for just 143 yards), while Blackshear brought back six.

But veteran Damiere Byrd – the last Panther to score on a kickoff return with his 103-yard touchdown in 2017 – is back in town, and new addition Marquez Stevenson has experience returning kickoffs and punts too.

"I think it's just an open competition right now," Tabor said. "We have some guys that we're kind of working through. … It's going to be a work in progress. But I'm excited about the guys that we have just because I know how hard they work, and that'll give us a chance."

As for Blackshear, he said he knows what Tabor expects from their conversations. And heading into his second year with more confidence (a natural byproduct of no longer being a rookie), Blackshear has a clearer picture of what he brings to the table.